Home / World News / Meta sued by New Mexico alleging it failed to shield underage users

Meta sued by New Mexico alleging it failed to shield underage users

The civil suit filed late Tuesday against Meta Platforms Inc in state court also names its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, as a defendant

In addition, the suit claims Meta harms children and teenagers through the addictive design of its platform, degrading users' mental health, their sense of self-worth, and their physical safety, Torrez' office said in a statement.
AP Santa Fe (US)

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 07:40 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Facebook and Instagram fail to protect underage users from exposure to child sexual abuse material and let adults solicit pornographic imagery from them, New Mexico's attorney general alleges in a lawsuit that follows an undercover online investigation.

Our investigation into Meta's social media platforms demonstrates that they are not safe spaces for children but rather prime locations for predators to trade child pornography and solicit minors for sex, Attorney General Raul Torrez said in a (prepared statement Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The civil suit filed late Tuesday against Meta Platforms Inc in state court also names its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, as a defendant.

In addition, the suit claims Meta harms children and teenagers through the addictive design of its platform, degrading users' mental health, their sense of self-worth, and their physical safety, Torrez' office said in a statement.

Those claims echo a lawsuit filed in late October by the attorneys general of 33 states including California and New York, against Meta that alleges Instagram and Facebook include features deliberately designed to hook children, contributing to the youth mental health crisis and leading to depression, anxiety and eating disorders.

Investigators in New Mexico created decoy accounts of children 14 years and younger that Torrez' office said were served sexually explicit images even when the child expressed no interest in them. State prosecutors claim that Meta let dozens of adults find, contact and encourage children to provide sexually explicit and pornographic images.

The accounts also received recommendations to join unmoderated Facebook groups devoted to facilitating commercial sex, investigators said, adding that Meta also let its users find, share, and sell an enormous volume of child pornography.

Mr Zuckerberg and other Meta executives are aware of the serious harm their products can pose to young users, and yet they have failed to make sufficient changes to their platforms that would prevent the sexual exploitation of children, Torrez was quoted as saying, accusing Meta's executives of prioritizing "engagement and ad revenue over the safety of the most vulnerable members of our society.

Meta did not directly respond to the New Mexico lawsuit's allegations, but said that it works hard to protect young users with a serious commitment of resources.

We use sophisticated technology, hire child safety experts, report content to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, and share information and tools with other companies and law enforcement, including state attorneys general, to help root out predators," according to a prepared statement adding, In one month alone, we disabled more than half a million accounts for violating our child safety policies.

Company spokesman Andy Stone pointed to a company report detailing the millions of tips Facebook and Instagram sent to the National Centre in the third quarter of 2023 - including 48,000 involving inappropriate interactions that could include an adult soliciting child sexual abuse material directly from a minor or attempting to meet with one in person.

Also Read

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Meta announces Quest 3 mixed-reality headset, AI chatbot at Connect 2023

Musk, Zuckerberg lead a $852 billion surge among world's richest people

'Addictive, manipulative': Here's why over 40 states in US are suing Meta

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Apple executive who invented iPhone screen, touch ID likely to leave

3 killed, several shops damaged at massive fire in Pak's Karachi: Officials

Humanitarian conditions in Gaza worsen as Israel widens its offensive

SpaceX's Starlink clears military tests in Arctic, paving way for contracts

China effectively tackling air pollution while India continues to choke

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FacebookMark ZuckerbergSocial Media

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 07:39 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story