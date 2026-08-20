Google has announced offers on its AI plans for students as well as new features such as a Student Hub in the Gemini app, study notebooks and other learning tools. As part of the offer, eligible college students in India can get a Google AI Plus subscription for 12 months at no cost, while Google AI Pro is available to students at a discounted price. Google is also rolling out new learning features across Gemini and Search.

ALSO READ: Within 6 months, ChatGPT could watch your screen, record calls: Sam Altman The student offers are being introduced globally. However, in regions where Google AI Plus is not available, students can get AI Pro subscription free of charge. This includes markets such as the US, Canada and Hong Kong.

Google AI plans: Student offers For students in India, the plans are priced as follows: Google AI Plus: Free for 12 months

Google AI Pro: Rs 489 per month for up to four years

Google AI Pro with YouTube Premium: Rs 550 per month for up to four years The basic Google AI Pro subscription also includes YouTube Premium Lite. How to avail student offers Google said that to be eligible for this offer, you must currently be enrolled in a degree or certificate-granting, accredited educational institution. Students can visit Google's student offer page on Google One and sign in with a personal Google account. After selecting the preferred plan, click on “Get student offer”.

Students will then need to verify their eligibility before claiming the offer. Google One uses SheerID to verify whether an applicant is currently enrolled at an eligible institution. After being redirected to the SheerID page, students need to enter the required details and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the verification process. New student features Google is rolling out study notebooks in Gemini, which it says can turn class material into an interactive learning experience. Students can enter a learning goal or upload course material, after which Gemini can conduct a diagnostic quiz and identify areas that need more attention.

It can then create a plan of shorter, interactive lessons. The lessons can be updated based on quiz results and additional material uploaded by the student. Study notebooks also sync with NotebookLM, allowing students to continue working with their course material and create flashcards and other study resources. ALSO READ: Instagram took a 'don't ask, don't tell' approach on kids: Ex-Meta engineer Google is also bringing Deep Research to Gemini Live, allowing users to start multi-step research while continuing to use the app or even locking their phone. Gemini can work on the research in the background and notify the user when the report is ready.

Google is expanding AI-assisted learning in Search as well. AI Mode in Search can create study guides and interactive quizzes through Canvas, using information from the web and uploaded files. Google has also created a dedicated Student Hub within Gemini, accessible through gemini.google.com/students. The hub brings together study-related features, including study notebooks, flashcards and practice quizzes. What Google AI Plus and AI Pro offer Google AI Plus: Access to Gemini with higher usage limits than the free Gemini plan

Access to Google's AI image, video and music generation features

400GB storage through Google One

Access to NotebookLM with higher usage limits

Access to Google's AI-powered study and research features Google AI Pro: