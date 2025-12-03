Android 16 update: Expressive captions, urgent tags for calls, scam checks

Google has announced a set of features arriving for Android 16 users. The update adds real-time captioning with emotion tags, an “urgent” flag for calls, simplified options to exit or report group chats, quick scam checks through Circle to Search, tab pinning in Chrome, and new Emoji Kitchen sticker mixes. Most additions come through core Google apps such as Gboard, Phone and Messages, with at least one feature still in beta.

Android 16 updates: What’s new

Expressive captions for live video

Android 16 adds “Expressive Captions,” which generate real-time captions that include context markers for tone and ambient sounds. The captions can show intensity markers and tags such as cheers and applause, and now also indicate emotional labels like joyful or sad. According to Google, the aim is to give viewers more context when audio is off — for example on short videos, livestreams or social stories — by surfacing non-verbal cues alongside the transcribed text.

ALSO READ: Netflix drops phone casting on most TVs: What's changed, what still works Flag calls as “urgent” (in beta phase) Phone by Google will introduce a Call Reason feature, currently in beta testing. The feature lets callers mark an outgoing call to a saved contact as “urgent,” which then displays that designation on the recipient’s incoming-call screen. If the recipient misses the call, the “urgent” flag remains visible in the call history to signal the caller’s request for a prompt response. Google positions this as a way to signal time-sensitive situations such as access problems or limited-window opportunities. Easier controls for unwanted group chats in Messages Google Messages will add clearer warnings and quick actions for group-chat invites from unknown numbers. When added to a group by an unknown sender, users will see an alert containing key group details and safety tips, plus one-tap options to leave the chat, block the inviter or report the thread as spam. The change is aimed at reducing friction when deciding how to handle unsolicited group invites.