Android 16 update: Expressive captions, urgent tags for calls, scam checks

Google has announced a set of features arriving for Android 16 users. The update adds real-time captioning with emotion tags, an “urgent” flag for calls, simplified options to exit or report group chats, quick scam checks through Circle to Search, tab pinning in Chrome, and new Emoji Kitchen sticker mixes. Most additions come through core Google apps such as Gboard, Phone and Messages, with at least one feature still in beta.
Android 16 updates: What’s new
Expressive captions for live video
Android 16 adds “Expressive Captions,” which generate real-time captions that include context markers for tone and ambient sounds. The captions can show intensity markers and tags such as cheers and applause, and now also indicate emotional labels like joyful or sad. According to Google, the aim is to give viewers more context when audio is off — for example on short videos, livestreams or social stories — by surfacing non-verbal cues alongside the transcribed text.
Flag calls as “urgent” (in beta phase)
Phone by Google will introduce a Call Reason feature, currently in beta testing. The feature lets callers mark an outgoing call to a saved contact as “urgent,” which then displays that designation on the recipient’s incoming-call screen. If the recipient misses the call, the “urgent” flag remains visible in the call history to signal the caller’s request for a prompt response. Google positions this as a way to signal time-sensitive situations such as access problems or limited-window opportunities.
Easier controls for unwanted group chats in Messages
Google Messages will add clearer warnings and quick actions for group-chat invites from unknown numbers. When added to a group by an unknown sender, users will see an alert containing key group details and safety tips, plus one-tap options to leave the chat, block the inviter or report the thread as spam. The change is aimed at reducing friction when deciding how to handle unsolicited group invites.
On-the-spot scam checks with Circle to Search
Android integrates a Circle to Search workflow that surfaces an AI-backed overview when users suspect a message or item might be a scam. Selecting on-screen content triggers a summary built from web sources that highlights whether the content appears suspicious and suggests next steps. Google frames this as a way to get quick, contextual guidance while you’re reading a chat or text.
Pin important tabs in Chrome for Android
Chrome on Android will let users pin tabs on mobile so that pages users need to return to are kept at the front of the tab strip. Pinned tabs remain available even if the browser is closed, providing a mobile equivalent of the desktop pinned-tab behaviour and making it easier to resume work or research
New emoji sticker combos in Emoji Kitchen
Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen is gaining additional sticker combinations. Users will be able to mix emoji to create compound stickers. These sticker combos are intended for sharing from Gboard and expand the set of expressive options available in messages and other apps that accept Gboard stickers.
