WhatsApp revamps 'About' with timed, temporary status: Here's how it works

Reportedly, WhatsApp now lets you post short-term updates in recently renewed About section with timers, emojis, and chat bubbles, offering a new way to share your availability

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a redesigned ‘About’ section with option to set activity updates using custom messages and adjustable visibility timers. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature supports quick edits, privacy controls and automatic expiry. WhatsApp is also bringing the About bubble directly into chats, allowing users to see a contact’s current status without opening their profile. The update is available for some users on the latest App Store version and will expand to more people in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s revamped ‘About’ feature: How it works

According to the report, the new About feature functions like a temporary status system. Users can set updates for short tasks such as “In a meeting,” “Out for lunch,” or “Traveling,” and choose how long these updates remain active. The report mentioned that WhatsApp also offers flexible timer options ranging from a few hours to a month. Once the selected time runs out, the status disappears automatically. This ensures that profiles stay current even if users forget to remove or update their About message. The app also displays the remaining time for each status. With this, it helps users decide whether to extend, shorten or replace it. 
 
WhatsApp has also integrated the About bubble directly into the chat interface. User can see someone’s temporary status while viewing their conversation list or replying to a message. It is said to be useful in everyday situations. For example, if a coworker sets their status to “In a meeting” for two hours, you instantly know why they may not respond. If a friend sets “Traveling” for the day, user get a quick sense of their availability without having to message them.  
 
To make updates more expressive, WhatsApp supports emojis for the temporary status. A coffee cup can suggest a break, while a suitcase can indicate travel. Users can also choose from preset durations such as one day or one week. The redesigned About is said to be a major improvement over the static version, which often displayed outdated information unless users remembered to update it manually.
 

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

