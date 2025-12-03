Netflix drops phone casting on most TVs: What's changed, what still works

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Netflix has quietly rolled out a significant change to how users can stream from their phones, discontinuing support for casting shows and movies from the mobile app to most TVs and streaming devices. The company has updated its help pages to confirm that users will now need to rely on the native Netflix app on their TV or streaming box for playback controls and navigation.
Netflix casting: What’s changed
With the update, Netflix’s mobile app no longer allows users on most TVs and modern streaming devices to start or control playback through their phones. Users can no longer cast a show from the Netflix app and continue using their phone to manage volume, playback, captions or scrubbing controls while the content plays on the TV.
Netflix previously allowed users — across paid and ad-free tiers — to browse on their phone and cast content to compatible devices. That option has now been removed for the majority of devices that come with a built-in remote or native Netflix app.
In its updated Help page, Netflix states:
“Netflix no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices. You’ll need to use the remote that came with your TV or TV-streaming device to navigate Netflix.”
In a statement to Wired, a Netflix representative said the feature had very low adoption and was retired so that resources could be shifted toward features that provide “more value” for members.
Netflix casting: What still works
Casting is not disappearing entirely. Netflix now supports casting only on a limited set of older or specific devices. According to the updated Netflix Help page, casting still works on the following devices:
- Chromecast (3rd generation or older): models that shipped without a physical remote
- Google Nest Hub smart displays
- Select cast-enabled Vizio TVs
- Select cast-enabled Compal TVs
The company notes that casting remains unavailable on ad-supported plans even on compatible devices, meaning only users on non-ad tiers can continue to use casting where allowed.
Netflix has also confirmed that streaming devices with their own remotes — including Chromecast with Google TV, Google TV Streamer and most Google TV-based smart TVs — will no longer appear as cast targets in the mobile app.