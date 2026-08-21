Google expands personalisation across Search, Discover and News: Details

Google is rolling out new ways for users to personalise what they see across Search, Discover and Google News. The changes announced on August 20 will let users have more control over the sources, topics and types of content that appear in their feeds. Google is also expanding options to customise audio news briefings, as it looks to make its services more tailored to individual interests.

Search, Discover and News: What changes

More control over Search

Google is expanding personalisation in Search by giving users more ways to influence the information they see. Users can choose their Preferred Sources, allowing content from selected websites to appear more prominently when it is relevant to a search. Google says the feature is designed to help people find information from sources they already trust or follow.

This builds on Google's earlier Preferred Sources feature, which was rolled out in the US and India in 2025. Selected sources can appear more often in Top Stories and in a dedicated section on the results page. Personalised content in Discover Google is making it easier to control what appears in your Discover feed. Soon, you will be able to tell Google directly which topics, websites or types of content you want to see more or less of. For example, you could ask for more home renovation ideas focused on eco-friendly options, or request weekend road-trip videos without camping content.

The feature will be available through the three-dot menu on posts in the Google app. Once you share your preference, Discover will adjust the feed and remember your choices, helping show content that better matches your interests. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch set for August 27: Expected specs and features The latest update continues this push towards a more personalised feed, where users have greater say over the information they encounter rather than relying entirely on Google's recommendations. Customising Google News Google is adding more personalisation options to Google News, including the ability to tailor news consumption around individual interests. The company is also introducing more control over audio briefings, allowing users to customise the type of news they want to hear.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT can now access iMessage, SMS, RCS on Apple Silicon Macs: What's new The move comes as Google increasingly uses AI and personalisation across its products. Its Search platform already uses AI to understand queries and organise information, while newer AI Search features allow users to explore information through conversational results. Why it matters The changes could make Google's services more useful for people who regularly follow specific publications, creators or topics. But greater personalisation also means users may see more content aligned with their existing interests. For publishers, the changes could also affect how audiences discover news and other online content. Google's earlier Preferred Sources rollout said users could still see other sources alongside their selected publications, meaning personalisation does not completely remove broader results.