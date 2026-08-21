Friday, August 21, 2026 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchWelspun Corp ShareStocks to buyIPhone 18 Pro seriesAugmont Enterprise IPOIMD Weather ForecastsGold and Silver Price TodayIBPS Registration 2026
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch set for August 27: Expected specs and features

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch set for August 27: Expected specs and features

Samsung will host its Galaxy Event on August 27, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 FE with an Exynos 2500 chip, new AI features, upgraded cameras and Android 17-based One UI

Samsung Galaxy Event set for August 27, with a new Galaxy S26 series device expected to debut.

Samsung Galaxy Event set for August 27, with a new Galaxy S26 series device expected to debut. (Image: Samsung)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Event on August 27, where it will introduce a new addition to the Galaxy S26 series. While the company has not revealed the device's name, its description of the launch has fuelled expectations that the Galaxy S26 FE could be unveiled. According to Samsung, the upcoming device will bring several Galaxy S26 experiences, including camera and AI capabilities, along with the latest version of One UI.
 
Samsung Galaxy Event: When and where to watch
  • Date: August 27, 2026
  • Time: 5:30 pm IST (9 pm KST)
  • Venue: Online event
  • Livestream: Samsung.com, Samsung Members app and Samsung's YouTube channel
Samsung Galaxy Event: What to expect
 
 
Samsung announced the event through an invitation on August 19 but stopped short of naming the smartphone. The company said the Galaxy S26 family would get its "newest addition", designed to bring core Galaxy S26 experiences from the camera to AI, along with the latest One UI.
 
The announcement has led to expectations that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S26 FE, the next Fan Edition model in its flagship smartphone line. Consumer technology news platform 91mobiles reported that the phone is expected to be unveiled at the August 27 event, although Samsung has not officially confirmed the model name or its specifications.

Also Read

artificial intelligence machine learning

AI firms sharpen privacy pitch as enterprises demand control over data

Google AI Plus free

Google offers students in India one-year of free AI Plus plan: How to claim

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, governance and security controls are struggling to keep pace, increasing cyber risks and compliance challenges.

Indian workers embrace AI, but shadow AI puts firms' IP at security risk

Smartphone market in India, Smartphone financing

OnePlus, OPPO, Samsung raise smartphone prices as India's market slows down

AI is speeding up social content creation, but human creativity, originality and trust remain central to the creator economy.

Audiences and platforms push back on AI slop as AI reshapes creator economy

According to 91mobiles, the Galaxy S26 FE could feature Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also tipped to pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. These specifications are based on details that have surfaced online and certification listings.
 
The camera setup is also expected to follow the Fan Edition approach of offering several flagship-inspired features at a lower price. According to the report, specifications point to a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera, along with a 12MP front camera. The phone could also carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
 
According to the report, Samsung could offer seven years of Android and security updates, continuing the company's longer software-support policy. The phone is also expected to run Samsung's latest One UI version. 
 
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 2500
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB or 256GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary with OIS + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP 3x telephoto
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4,900mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired charging
  • Protection: IP68 dust and water resistance
  • Software: Android 17 with Samsung One UI; seven years of Android and security updates expected
  • Colours: Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio

More From This Section

ChatGPT

ChatGPT can now control iMessage, raising potential Apple privacy concerns

apple store, apple, iPhone, Apple app store

iPhone 18 Pro series: Apple could raise prices, but would it hurt demand?

Alexa on Amazon FireTV

Amazon bundles free Alexa+ with Fire TV devices in select regions: Details

Starlink

Starlink knocks on India's door again for Gen 2 satellite network

Meta

Instagram took a 'don't ask, don't tell' approach on kids: Ex-Meta engineer

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Latest Technology News smartphone buyers in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:45 AM IST