Samsung Galaxy S26 FE launch set for August 27: Expected specs and features

Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Event on August 27, where it will introduce a new addition to the Galaxy S26 series. While the company has not revealed the device's name, its description of the launch has fuelled expectations that the Galaxy S26 FE could be unveiled. According to Samsung, the upcoming device will bring several Galaxy S26 experiences, including camera and AI capabilities, along with the latest version of One UI.

Samsung Galaxy Event: When and where to watch

Date: August 27, 2026

Time: 5:30 pm IST (9 pm KST)

Venue: Online event

Livestream: Samsung.com, Samsung Members app and Samsung's YouTube channel

Samsung Galaxy Event: What to expect

Samsung announced the event through an invitation on August 19 but stopped short of naming the smartphone. The company said the Galaxy S26 family would get its "newest addition", designed to bring core Galaxy S26 experiences from the camera to AI, along with the latest One UI.

The announcement has led to expectations that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S26 FE, the next Fan Edition model in its flagship smartphone line. Consumer technology news platform 91mobiles reported that the phone is expected to be unveiled at the August 27 event, although Samsung has not officially confirmed the model name or its specifications.

According to 91mobiles, the Galaxy S26 FE could feature Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also tipped to pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. These specifications are based on details that have surfaced online and certification listings.

The camera setup is also expected to follow the Fan Edition approach of offering several flagship-inspired features at a lower price. According to the report, specifications point to a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera, along with a 12MP front camera. The phone could also carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT can now control iMessage, raising potential Apple privacy concerns According to the report, Samsung could offer seven years of Android and security updates, continuing the company's longer software-support policy. The phone is also expected to run Samsung's latest One UI version.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: Expected specifications