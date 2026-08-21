OpenAI has added an Apple Messages plugin to the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS, allowing ChatGPT to read and search iMessage, SMS and RCS conversations stored on a Mac, as well as prepare and send messages through Apple 's Messages app.

The feature was announced by OpenAI on X as part of ChatGPT’s August 20 update. OpenAI product staff member Ari Weinstein said the integration allows ChatGPT to read and send messages and analyse conversations, while also allowing users to edit messages before they are sent.

Apple Messages plugin is available on all plans in the ChatGPT desktop app, but only works with a Mac running on an Apple Silicon.

Everyday conversations just got easier with the new Apple Messages plugin. Search messages, catch up on conversations, draft and send replies—all with ChatGPT on your Mac. Now available in ChatGPT Work and Codex on desktop. pic.twitter.com/nicfZMuxZc — ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) August 20, 2026

What ChatGPT can do with Apple Messages

With the plugin enabled, users can ask ChatGPT to find specific conversations, search through messages and summarise chats. It can also draft replies based on the contents of a conversation and send messages through the Messages app.

OpenAI said the plugin can access all three types of conversations supported by Apple's Messages app: iMessage, SMS and RCS. It does not, however, allow users to interact with ChatGPT remotely through Messages, and the feature does not work in regular ChatGPT chats.

The integration requires users to grant macOS permissions for automation, contacts and full disk access. These permissions allow ChatGPT to send messages, find contacts and search messages when requested.

Messages require approval before sending

OpenAI has kept a confirmation step for outgoing messages by default. Before a message is sent, ChatGPT asks the user to approve both the message and its recipients.

Users can choose to allow messages to be sent automatically to a particular chat in future. However, OpenAI cautions that persistent approval removes the final opportunity to review a message before it is sent and recommends retaining per-send approval for conversations that could contain misleading or untrusted instructions.