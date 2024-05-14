Home / Technology / Tech News / Google I/O 2024 LIVE: Gemini AI, Android 15, and Pixie Assistant expected
LiveNew Update

Google I/O 2024 LIVE: Gemini AI, Android 15, and Pixie Assistant expected

AI will take center stage at Google I/O 2024 with likely announcements related to Gemini AI. Android 15 operating system and new Pixel Assistant for Pixel devices are expected too

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Google I/O 2024
Google I/O 2024

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 8:22 PM IST
Google I/O 2024 is set to commence today, May 14, at 10:30 pm (IST). Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be the focal point of Google’s annual developers' conference, with an anticipated announcement regarding Gemini AI. Moreover, expectations include disclosures about the Android 15 operating system and a new Pixel Assistant for Pixel devices.
Google I/O 2024: Where to watch
The Google I/O 2024 will kick off with a keynote address, which will be streamed live on the company’s official website and YouTube channel, catering to a global audience. For real-time updates, you can track developments here and access the event via the embedded video below.
Google I/O 2024: Anticipated announcements
During the keynote, Google is expected to focus on deeper integration of AI across its suite of services, encompassing Workspace applications, Search, and Assistant, among others. Speculation suggests the unveiling of a new AI-driven digital assistant, purportedly dubbed “Pixie”.
Moreover, it is likely that Google will announce the Android 15 operating system for smartphones and tablets. While the company has already made Android 15 available for developers prior to the conference, it is expected to share details on how the forthcoming iteration of Android will enhance user experiences on the platform. Android 15 is slated to introduce support for satellite connectivity in messaging applications, enhance the tap-to-pay functionality on Android smartphones, introduce screen record detection for privacy, and augment app compatibility for cover screens on foldable smartphones.

7:49 PM

8:22 PM

Google I/O 2024: Android 15

Google has confirmed that it would be unveiling the Android 15 operating system for smartphones at the developers conference. The company has already detailed some of the upcoming features through the beta releases, which are available for select users and for developers to test. Some of these features include satellite connectivity support for messaging apps, smoother tap-to-pay experience on Android smartphones, screen record detection for privacy, and more app support for cover screens on foldable smartphones.

8:05 PM

Google I/O 2024: Multimodal AI

In a run-up to the event, Google has posted a video on its official handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), previewing a new prototype of its Gemini AI with multimodal conversational capabilities. The video shows Gemini on a Pixel smartphone that is prompted with a live video and speech. The AI is asked about what is happening in the video and the chatbot replies with an analysis of the live feed in real time.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

