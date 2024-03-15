Google I/O 2024 on May 14: From GenAI to Pixel 8a, here is what to expect

Google has confirmed the date of its I/O developers conference. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) the American software giant has announced that its annual developers conference is scheduled for the month of May. Additionally, Google on its support page for the event confirmed that, similar to last year, the I/O developers conference will happen in person on May 14. Moreover, Google will livestream the event session online for a global audience. The company said, for viewers outside the US, content from the event will be provided on demand and in different languages to serve everyone.

Prior to confirming the date for the conference, Google started a puzzle game on its io-centric website stating that it will reveal the date of the event once enough community members complete the game. The game consisted of 15 levels, where users were supposed to place provided tiles in a sequence so that a ball can roll to the finish line.

Google I/O 2024: What to expect

Google generally unveils new features and tools for existing Google products, along with a few notable hardware introductions, at the I/O conference. This year’s event is expected to be no different.

Google will likely announce at least a few features that will be coming to the Android platform with Android 15 update. Google is also expected to showcase more AI features that it plans to bring out to its devices in the future.

On the hardware front, it is expected to unveil the Google Pixel 8a smartphone. Earlier this month, Google in an unusual way confirmed that the Pixel 8a is in the works. Responding to a query related to Pixel’s battery information on its official forum, Google said that it intends to introduce an elaborative battery information page with the launch of Pixel 8a smartphone. Moreover, the company confirmed, the battery information page will be available on the Pixel 8a smartphone and above.