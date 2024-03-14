Home / Technology / Tech News / Holi sale: Samsung announces deals and offers on smartphones, tablets, more

Holi sale: Samsung announces deals and offers on smartphones, tablets, more

In the Holi sale, select Samsung devices will be available at discounted price on Samsung's website, Samsung Shop app, and the company's Exclusive stores from March 15

Samsung Galaxy S24 series
Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Samsung on March 14 announced Holi Sale in which the electronics maker is offering deals and discounts on Galaxy Smartphones, Galaxy tablets, Galaxy Books, TVs, and more. The sale will commence from March 15 on Samsung’s website, Samsung Shop app, and the company’s exclusive stores, and will extend till March 26. 

During the sale, Samsung said, select Galaxy smartphones will be available with discounts of up to 60 per cent. Other products such as Samsung premium and lifestyle televisions will be available with up to 48 per cent. Additionally, customers can avail cashback offers of up to 22.5 per cent on select bank cards. Below are the details:

Galaxy Smartphones: Offers

Customers can avail discounts up to 60 per cent on select Samsung Galaxy smartphones, including the recently launched Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S24. Yesteryear's flagship and its vanilla sibling, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23, will also be available at a discounted price during the Holi Sale period. Offers are also applicable on Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphones such as Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5.

Galaxy Book: Offers

Galaxy Book laptops, including the recently launched Galaxy Book 4 series, will be available with discounts up to 45 per cent. The Galaxy Book 4 series includes the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 4 360.

Tablets and Wearables: Offers

Customers can avail discounts up to 55 per cent on Samsung tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi), Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (Wi-Fi), Galaxy Tab S9 FE (Wi-Fi) and Galaxy Tab A9+ (Wi-Fi). Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6-series, and the recently launched Galaxy Fit 3 will also be available with discounts up to 55 per cent.

Samsung TV’s and Monitors: Offers

Customers can avail a discount up to 48 per cent on select models of Samsung QLED and Neo-QLED TVs. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange bonus up to Rs 15,250 on select TV models. In a special offer, Samsung is offering a 50-inch Serif TV with Neo-QLED series for no additional cost.

Samsung’s M7 and M8 series smart monitors along with G5 and G9 series gaming monitors are available with a discount of up to 59 per cent. Additionally, customers can avail cashback offers up to 20 percent on select bank cards


First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

