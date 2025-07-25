Google introduces 'Web Guide' feature for AI-curated Search page results

Google has introduced Web Guide, an experimental AI-powered feature under its Search Labs initiative. Designed to enhance the traditional web search experience, Web Guide uses a customised version of Gemini AI to analyse open-ended queries and organise results into thematic clusters, helping users make sense of broader or complex topics.

According to the official Google blog, Web Guide uses a query fan-out technique to issue multiple related searches simultaneously, surfacing content that may not typically appear in standard search listings. This method builds on techniques similar to AI Mode, aiming to uncover deeper, overlooked web content.

What is Web Guide

Unlike traditional linear search results, Web Guide restructures the Web tab by categorising results based on different interpretations of a user’s query. The feature groups pages into topic-based sections, offering a more context-aware and organised browsing experience.

For example, a search for “how to solo travel in Japan” might surface separate clusters for: Safety tips

Personal travel stories

Trip planning guides ALSO READ: iOS 26 public beta with 'Liquid Glass' out now: How to install, who gets it By highlighting multiple facets of a topic, Web Guide provides users with a broader understanding of the subject, especially for open-ended or multifaceted queries. How does it work? Web Guide is powered by a custom version of Gemini, which helps it understand both user intent and web content. The system is particularly useful for broad questions that don’t have a single definitive answer.

For instance, a query like: “My family is spread across multiple time zones. What are the best tools for staying connected and maintaining close relationships despite the distance?” ...would prompt the AI to categorise results into clusters such as video calling apps, shared calendar tools, or long-distance relationship advice. Currently, Web Guide is limited to the Web tab in Google Search. However, Google has confirmed that it will expand the feature to the “All” tab soon, bringing AI-organised results to a wider part of the search experience. ALSO READ: Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 update rolls out on July 31: What to expect