iOS 26 public beta with 'Liquid Glass' out now: How to install, who gets it

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 26 for eligible iPhones. First previewed at WWDC 2025, the new operating system brings Apple’s redesigned “Liquid Glass” interface. Alongside the major visual revamp, iOS 26 introduces Apple Intelligence features like real-time call and audio translation, along with upgrades to core apps such as Phone, Messages, and Music. It also includes a new Apple Games app, offering a unified space for gaming across the Apple ecosystem.

ALSO READ: Samsung in talks to expand Galaxy AI features beyond Google's Gemini The public beta is intended for early testing and not final use, so users should expect potential bugs, performance drops, and app compatibility issues. The stable iOS 26 release is expected to roll out later this year, likely alongside the next iPhone lineup.

iOS 26 public beta: Eligible iPhones The iOS 26 public beta is compatible with the following iPhone models: iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e

iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11 While iOS 26 will run on all of the above, Apple Intelligence features are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

iOS 26 public beta: How to download and install Sign up at the Apple Beta Software Programme

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update

Tap Beta Updates, then select iOS 26 Public Beta

Return to the Software Update screen and wait for the beta to appear

Agree to the terms and conditions, and begin the download

Once downloaded, the installation will begin automatically Note: Make sure to back up your iPhone before installing the beta version. iOS 26: What’s new iOS 26 introduces one of the most significant design overhauls in years, built around the new Liquid Glass aesthetic. The interface features translucent UI layers, smooth motion animations, updated app icons, and enhanced widget customisation on both the Home and Lock Screens. Apps like Safari, Camera, and Photos now offer cleaner layouts and improved navigation.

ALSO READ: Google is rolling out Gemini AI to more WearOS 4 smartwatches: Report Apple Intelligence plays a central role in iOS 26. Key AI-powered tools include live translation within Phone and Messages apps, smarter suggestions, and enhanced Visual Intelligence for contextual actions. Users can also create more personalised emojis using Genmoji, and try out new ChatGPT-based styles for generating images in Image Playground. Key app updates in iOS 26: Phone: Combines Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails into a unified interface. Adds Call Screening and Hold Assist.

Messages: Adds group chat typing indicators, polling tools, sender verification, and Apple Cash integration.

Apple Games: A brand-new app that lets users monitor game progress, find new titles, and browse Apple Arcade. Other enhancements include: