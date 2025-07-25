Garena Free Fire Max: July 25 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 25, giving players a chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other items.

As these codes come with time limits and a limited number of redemptions, it’s best to use them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Below is a list of currently active codes, followed by a simple guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 25 are:

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

MNBV34ASDFZX

LKJH67QWERTB

POIU90ZXCVNM

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After a Free Fire Max code is successfully redeemed, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly. These codes grant access to limited-edition items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic upgrades.