Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 update rolls out on July 31: What to expect

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 update rolls out on July 31: What to expect

Call of Duty Mobile's Phantom Current update introduces RC vehicle racing, Gulag duels, the Skill Overdrive wildcard, and new unlockables in the Battle Pass and Ground Forces plan

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

American video game publisher Activision is set to roll out Call of Duty: Mobile’s Season 7 update, titled Phantom Current, on July 31 at 5:30 am (IST). The new season introduces a limited-time RC-XD car racing mode in multiplayer, the franchise’s first-ever implementation of the Gulag in battle royale, and a themed crossover with Girls’ Frontline. Players can also expect a new LMG, scorestreak, and additional unlockables via the Battle Pass.

Call of Duty Mobile Phantom Current: What’s new

Key additions in multiplayer and battle royale

Season 7 debuts a new multiplayer mode called Mini Mayhem, where players race RC-XD vehicles across various maps. Races can include up to eight participants and feature respawn checkpoints in case of crashes or environmental hazards. Victories contribute to a leaderboard system and unlock custom vehicle skins.
 
 
In the battle royale mode, the Gulag (in-game arena) arrives for the first time in Call of Duty: Mobile. Available only on the Isolated map, this limited-time event allows players a single 1v1 duel after their first elimination. A win results in redeployment; a loss relegates players to spectating, unless revived via dog tag buybacks at the Buy Station. Additional attempts require Gulag Tickets, which are also purchasable at the Buy Station.

New weapon, scorestreak, and Wildcard

The Phantom Current Battle Pass includes the new MG 82 light machine gun, which Activision said is noted for its fast fire rate and large magazine. Another addition is the Bomb Drone scorestreak, which enables remote attacks from above. A new MP Wildcard, Skill Overdrive, lets players equip an extra Operator Skill, though at a balancing cost.

Free and premium Battle Pass content

Free Battle Pass tiers will provide access to the MG 82, Bomb Drone, Vault Coins, and other cosmetic items. Premium tiers will offer themed Operator skins — including Farah (Stealth), Kreuger (Deep Six), Ethan (AQUA-44), and Stone (Painkiller) — along with weapon blueprints for the KN-44, QQ9, Peacekeeper MK2, XPR-50, and MG 82.
 
Battle Pass subscribers under the Ground Forces plan will receive the Zane (Monsoon Season) skin, an SKS blueprint, and a backpack cosmetic, in addition to XP boosts and in-game discounts.

Limited-time events and collaborations

The update brings several in-game events:
  • Challenge Pass: Completing missions earns tokens for exchanging summer-themed cosmetics like the Soap — Toxic Splash skin and Jet Skies camos.
  • Secret Caches: A new progression system unlocks the RUS-79U — Mystical Lamp legendary weapon and other milestone rewards.
  • Girls’ Frontline crossover: The collaboration includes themed event tasks, free rewards, and a Lucky Draw featuring Scylla — ASM10 and the corresponding legendary weapon. Additional content is available via bundles and Strongboxes.

Store draws and returning content

A new Mythic Operator, Dark Shepherd — Phantom, is available through a limited-time Draw. The Draw also includes two Legendary weapons: AS-VAL — Shadow Marksman and a scythe melee weapon. Once acquired, Dark Shepherd can be further upgraded with kill effects, custom reticles, and visuals.
 
Additional legendary draws include:
  • Bloody Seas: Nyx skin and USS 9 — Spectral Seas
  • Fathomless: Bathysphere Operator and JAK-12 — Briny Deep
  • Broken Tides: Lustre Operator and Grau 5.56 — Immense Tides
A limited-time Double CP event will also run throughout the season, offering bonus COD Points on purchases. Finally, two past Battle Passes — Zombies Are Back (Season 9, 2022) and Ultimate Frontier (Season 11, 2022) — are returning to the Vault.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

