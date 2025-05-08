Google cuts about 200 jobs in global business unit amid restructuring

As part of the ongoing restructuring in the technology industry, Alphabet’s Google has reportedly laid off around 200 staff from its global business organisation, which handles sales and partnerships, reported The Information.

ALSO READ: Infosys drop 195 trainees in third such layoffs in 2025, offers training Google, like other major tech firms, has been shifting its focus toward data centre infrastructure and AI development, reducing investments in less critical areas. In a statement to Reuters, the company said the recent job cuts were part of minor organisational adjustments aimed at boosting teamwork and improving the speed and effectiveness of customer service.

Google layoffs mark shift from hardware to AI priorities

ALSO READ: On Google, India looks for 'Operation Sindoor', Pak gripped by Bahawalpur The latest job cuts at Google follow similar reductions last month in its platforms and devices division, which handles Android, Pixel, and Chrome, Reuters reported. These changes highlight the company’s strategic pivot towards AI, while pulling back from some hardware and platform-based ventures. These layoffs followed a voluntary exit programme offered to employees in January.

The restructuring reflects a broader trend that began in early 2023, when Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, or 6 per cent of its global workforce. This move was aimed to align staffing with shifting investment priorities.

As of December 2024, the company employed over 183,000 people globally, Reuters reported.

Also Read

Big tech firms restructure amid growing AI competition

Google is among several big tech firms reassessing their organisational setups in response to fast-evolving technology trends. Over the past year, many peers have taken comparable steps as competition in AI intensifies and companies aim to optimise operations.

ALSO READ: Apple defends $20 bn Google search deal by claiming it's unnecessary Last month, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, laid off an unspecified number of employees from its Reality Labs division as part of continued restructuring efforts, according to the Reuters report. The cuts affected Oculus Studios, Meta’s internal game development team responsible for content on Quest virtual reality headsets, including developers working on the VR fitness game Supernatural.

This follows Meta’s earlier move in January to cut around 5 per cent of its lowest-performing staff, even as it accelerated hiring in machine learning roles.

Microsoft cut 650 jobs from its Xbox division in September, while Amazon implemented layoffs across multiple departments, including its communications team. Apple also reportedly axed around 100 positions in its digital services division last year.