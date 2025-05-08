Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 8, win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released a new set of redeem codes for today, giving players the opportunity to claim a variety of exclusive in-game rewards for free. These rewards might include limited-edition character outfits, special weapon skins, diamonds, and other valuable items that improve the overall gaming experience.
As these codes are only valid for a short time and have a limited number of redemptions, it is recommended to redeem them promptly before they expire or hit their usage limit.
Check out the most recent active codes along with a simple step-by-step guide to help you redeem your rewards easily.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by Techlusive, active redeem codes for May 8, 2025 are:
- G9B1V3C5X7Z2Q4W6
- T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A
- B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J
- H2J4K6L8A1S3D5F7
- Y8U1I3O5P7A9S2D4
- M5N9P3Q7R1S6T0U
- Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X
- Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F
- V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C
- N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V
- K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S
- D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. If the reward includes in-game currency like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately to reflect the addition.
These redeem codes often unlock exclusive and time-sensitive items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements that improve the gaming experience.
With each code limited to 500 redemptions per day and only active for 12 hours, players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.