Samsung to launch ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13: What to expect

Samsung has announced that it will launch the new sleek Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone on May 13. The online event, titled “Beyond slim,” will kick off at 9:00 am KST (5:30 am IST) and will be livestreamed on Samsung’s official website. Along with the launch date, the company has also shared key details of the upcoming device, including its camera specifications.

Samsung’s Beyond slim event: Details

Date: May 13

Time: 9 AM (KST)/ 5:30 AM (IST)

Livestream: Samsung official website

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Details

In its announcement, Samsung described the Galaxy S25 Edge as a “breakthrough in precise engineering,” highlighting that every curve and component is designed to deliver a premium experience befitting the S series.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will join the S25 series line-up with a 200MP primary camera sensor and support for Galaxy AI features—consistent with other flagship Galaxy devices.

Samsung also teased a new AI ability that could debut alongside the phone. According to the company, the camera system will “transform into a smart lens that helps recognise what matters to create new memories.” This hints at a possible feature similar to Apple’s Memory Movie, which generates videos from stored photos and clips using text prompts.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The front is likely protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, while the back may use Gorilla Glass Victus 2. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is expected to be embedded under the display.

The smartphone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It could also have a 3,900mAh battery.

Samsung has confirmed a 200MP primary rear camera, which is expected to be the same sensor used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It may be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the device is expected to include a 12MP front-facing camera.

Initially previewed at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature an ultra-thin body with a flat-frame design, measuring just 5.85mm in thickness. The phone is also expected to be lightweight at 163g and rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. It will likely be offered in three colourways: Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Jet Black.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected specification