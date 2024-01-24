Google likely to go for major design change on Pixel 9 Pro: Details here

Google is working on the next generation Pixel smartphones, which would reportedly bring several cosmetic changes. According to a news report on MySmartPrice, the Pro model in the Pixel 9 series would feature a 6.5-inch flat display, a new camera module, and a new design language. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 series in the second half of 2024.

According to the report, the Pixel 9 Pro would feature a flat frame design that will curve slightly into the display and the back panel. The power and volume buttons would likely retain their spot on the right side of the frame, while the SIM tray moves to the bottom edge, to the right of the USB-C port. The left side of the smartphone would remain blank, similar to the current generation model.

For the display, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is reported to get a smaller 6.5-inch panel, compared to 6.7-inch on the current generation. However, it is expected to retain the flat design from the Pixel 8 Pro.



Report stated that the back of the smartphone would receive the biggest change in terms of design with a floating island-style camera module, inspired by the Pixel Fold. The pill shaped camera module would not be connected to the left or right edge, like the current Pixel smartphone line up. The triple-camera setup would still be placed horizontally with a flash and a temperature sensor placed alongside in a vertical alignment.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be slightly thinner than the 8 Pro, measuring 8.5mm at its thinnest point. Including the camera bump, the thickness might go up to 12mm.