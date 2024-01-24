Google Chrome for Macs, PCs set to get 3 new GenAI features: Details here

Google has announced that it will be rolling out three new generative-AI based experimental features to its Chrome browser. These include a Tab Organizer, AI-generated Themes, and Help me Write. According to Google, these new GenAI features will make it easier for users to browse the web by offering personalised experiences.

The new GenAI features will initially be available in the US for Chrome on both Macs and Windows PC. However, a global release is expected in the coming months after its experimental phase ends. These features will be disabled for enterprise and educational accounts as these features are early public experiments. Below are the details:

Tab Organizer

With Tab Organizer, Google said, Chrome would automatically suggest and create tab groups based on open tabs. The feature organises multiple tabs based on their similarities, making it easier for the users to browse multiple topics. Google said that this feature is helpful for those working on multiple tasks in the browser at the same time, like planning a trip, researching a topic and shopping.

To organise tabs, users need to right click on any open tab and select “Organize Similar Tabs” in the drop down menu. Google said its Chrome browser would suggest names and emojis for the created tab groups for easier identification.

AI-generated Themes

Google said it is adding the same text-to-image diffusion model to Chrome browser that it introduced last year with Android 14 operating system on the Pixel 8 devices. Using this feature, users can generate personalised themes based on a subject, mood, visual style and colour for the browser.

To generate AI themes, users need to go-to the “Customize Chrome” side panel on the browser and then click on “Change theme”. There, users need to select the “Create with AI” option and select the subject and other optional details such as colour and style around which the theme has to be generated.

Help me write

The AI-powered writing assistant will be available on the Chrome browser starting next month. Once rolled-out, Google said, users can right click on any text box or field on a website and select the “Help me write” option. Users will be required to type in a few words so that the writing assistant can process the input and generate an appropriate text for the selected field. This feature can be used to write a review for a product online or make a formal inquiry on any website.