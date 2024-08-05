Google makes apps sideloading on Android a tad more difficult: Report

Google has been working on reducing the size of Android apps for years, especially through the Play Store. In 2018, Google introduced a new way to create Android apps called the Android App Bundle (AAB). This became the standard format for new apps in 2021. Developers now make their apps in smaller pieces, including different files for languages, device types, and Android versions. When you download an app from the Play Store, it only downloads the parts your device needs, saving storage space. In its strides, however, the US-based software giant has added an extra step for those who download Android apps from outside the Play Store.

Previously, Google Play could create full-size Android Application Packages (APKs) from these bundles, making it easier to share apps or updates with others through services such as APKMirror. However, Artem Russakovskii, founder of APKMirror, recently noted in a post on X that "Google stopped generating fat APKs for many apps entirely all of a sudden, and only bundles will be available from now on."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to 9to5Google, this changes nothing if you download apps directly from the Play Store, but makes it a tad difficult if you like to share app updates or new versions from your device via third-party services like APKMirror. Full-size APKs can be installed using the system Package Installer without extra tools. Bundles, on the other hand, require additional tools like APK Mirror Installer, Split APKs Installer, or ADB. This means installing apps from these sites now involves an extra step.

Google’s apps on APKMirror, which are offered as .apkm files, are still available with full-size APKs to some users. However, newer apps, especially those made by other developers, are not.

The Play Store doesn’t need to extract APKs for sharing on other services. Developers who share their apps on platforms other than the Play Store can still provide full-size APKs, as there are no changes to how Android handles sideloading.