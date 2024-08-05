Valorant game arrives on Xbox, PlayStation consoles, but in select regions

American video game developer Riot Games has confirmed that its tactical shooting game Valorant is available on gaming consoles, including Xbox Series X, Series S and Sony PlayStation 5. The company last month announced that the video game will be available on consoles in a limited beta version. However, after releasing Valorant to select users for testing, the company has updated its website stating that the video game is now available “officially on PlayStation and Xbox.”

Currently, the console version of Valorant is available in select regions, including the US, UK, Canada, and Europe. However, the company had confirmed previously that it will roll out in more regions "shortly thereafter". As of now, the Xbox game store in India states that Valorant is not available in the region and the game is not listed on the PlayStation store.

Riot Games has also confirmed that Valorant is not getting support for cross-playing. This essentially means that Valorant players on Xbox and PlayStation players will only be able to play together, and will not be able to join games with PC players. The company said that this has been done to maintain “competitive integrity.”

While cross-play is not supported, cross-platform progression is supported on all platforms. This will allow saved in-game progress on PC to reflect on the console and vice-versa. This cross progression will allow users to carry over purchased Battle Pass, recruited Agents, purchased skins and more between console and PC.

Valorant: Details

Valorant is a multiplayer tactical first-person shooting game, consisting of two teams of five players where one team attacks and other defends. The video game is played in a series of rounds until a team wins a total of 13 rounds. For the attacking team to win a round, they must eliminate all defenders, or plant a ‘spike’ at a designated site. For the defending team, they need to eliminate all attackers or defuse the ‘spike’ in time. The game features characters that are called agents who have their unique abilities that come handy during the game.