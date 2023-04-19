Google may launch foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold' in June: Details here



From quite some time, there have been speculations about its design and specifications, as well as reports over its price and launch date. People were expecting that Google might launch Pixel Fold along with Pixel 7A smartphone in its annual I/O event scheduled on May 10. However, a new report confirms a different release timeline. American technology giant Google is expected to make debut in the foldable smartphone category with the launch of Pixel Fold. This smartphone is slated to launch later this year.



The leaked retail listings viewed by 9to5Google also suggests that the Pixel Fold is all set to launch in mid-June of this year. According to a CNBC report, which cites internal Google documents, the Google Pixel Fold smartphone is scheduled to launch in June this year. It is expected that Google might unveil the foldable smartphone on May 10 at the Google I/O event. Whereas, it is expected to launch in June.



Google plans to market the Pixel Fold water-resistant and pocket-sized, with an outer display measuring 5.8 inches, said CNBC. Citing photos of the handset, CNBC said it will have a 7.6-inch inner screen similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It reportedly weighs 10 ounces or 283 grams, which makes it notably heavier than the its rival foldable smartphone. However, Google claims it will last 24 hours or up to 72 hours in low-power mode. According to the report, the Pixel Fold, known internally by the codename "Felix," will have the "most durable hinge on a foldable" phone. It will cost around $1,700 and compete with Samsung’s $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is also likely to be powered Google's Tensor G2 processor, which also powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.