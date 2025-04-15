Google Photos app enables search for memories, locations using Gemini

Gemini on Android has begun rolling out the integration with Google Photos. The integration was previewed last month and is now rolling out to the Gemini app on Android. According to a report by 9To5Google, there are two major components of this integration. The first one will let users find their backed-up images and videos based on simple prompts like find selfies of sunrise. The second component will be a bit more data-hungry, which means it will answer questions like "Where did I eat steak in Mumbai?"

Notably, this feature is currently limited to users in the United States but may roll out to other regions at a later time, as reported by GSMArena.

Gemini app’s integration with Google Photos

Gemini to scan through stored images and photo backups to identify elements like people, places, or timeframes. It also supports tailored prompts, such as “look up sunset pictures” or “show me my beach photos.” The first feature enablesto scan through stored images and photo backups to identify elements like people, places, or timeframes. It also supports tailored prompts, such as “look up sunset pictures” or “show me my beach photos.”

The second feature is designed for more in-depth queries, handling questions like “Which cafe did I visit in Paris?” or “What was the number plate of the Porsche I spotted in Milan?” Selecting a result launches the Photos app, where a “See more” option provides additional details.

Also Read

How to activate Gemini in Google Photos app

To activate Google Photos integration within Gemini, open the Gemini app on your Android device and navigate to the top-right corner to access the Profile Menu. From there, tap on “Apps,” then scroll down to the “Media” section, where you will find the option to enable Google Photos. Once turned on, Gemini will be able to interact with your photo library for smarter searches and suggestions.