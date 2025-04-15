Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realme 14T with 6,000mAh battery in the works, India launch expected soon

The Realme 14T is expected to be a budget-friendly smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, featuring an HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is reportedly planning to expand its 14-series lineup in India with the launch of the 14T. According to a report by Gadgets360, the smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and come with a 6,000mAh battery. It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display of HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
 
Realme 14T: What to expect
 
The Realme 14T is likely to sport a 6.67-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For imaging, the 14T is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor at the back and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and more.
 
 
The upcoming smartphone will likely pack a 6,000mAh battery, offering support for 100W wired charging.
 
The Realme 14T is expected to run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0, with support for near-field communication (NFC). The device is also likely to boast an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

According to the report, the smartphone will start at ₹17,999 in India and will likely be available in Mountain Green and Lightning Purple colour options.
Realme 14T: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary sensor
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

