Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched a new entry-level smartphone in the Indian market under its Redmi brand. The newly launched Redmi A5 is powered by the UNISOC T7250 processor and sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone boasts an IP52 rating for resistance against dust and minor spills. Here are the details of the new entry-level smartphone from the house of Xiaomi-owned Redmi.

Redmi A5: Price and availability

3GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 6,499

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 7,499

Colours: Ocean Blue, Lake Green, Sandy Gold, and Midnight Black

The Redmi A5 will go on sale starting April 16, 2025. It will be available for purchase on MI’s official website, e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail outlets.

Redmi A5: Details

The Redmi A5 has a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has a mono bottom-firing speaker, which is claimed by the company to deliver up to 150 per cent volume boost.

The Redmi A5 is powered by the UNISOC T7250 processor paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM RAM and up to 128GB storage. It boots Android 15 and will receive up to two years of software updates and four years of security patches.

The Redmi A5 has a dual rear camera system, featuring a 32MP main sensor. As for selfies, it features an 8MP selfie camera. Both rear and front cameras support video recording at 30fps for 1080p and 720 resolution.

The Redmi A5 packs a 5200mAh battery and comes bundled with a 15W charger.

Redmi A5: Specifications

Display: 6.88-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: UNISOC T7250

RAM: Up to 4GB LPDDR4X

Storage: Up to 128GB eMMC 5.1

Operating System: Android 15 (Go Edition)

Rear Camera: 32MP main camera, f/2.0 aperture, 4P lens, supports HDR, Ultra HD and Night mode, video recording at 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 30fps

Front Camera: 8MP front camera, f/2.0 aperture, 4P lens, supports HDR, Portrait, Night mode and Time-lapse, video recording at 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 30fps.

Battery and Charging: 5200mAh battery, 15W fast charging