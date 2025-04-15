Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi debuts Redmi A5 in India at Rs 6499 onwards: Know specs and features

The Redmi A5 will go on sale starting April 16. The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T7250 and sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate

Redmi A5
Redmi A5
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched a new entry-level smartphone in the Indian market under its Redmi brand. The newly launched Redmi A5 is powered by the UNISOC T7250 processor and sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone boasts an IP52 rating for resistance against dust and minor spills. Here are the details of the new entry-level smartphone from the house of Xiaomi-owned Redmi.
 

Redmi A5: Price and availability

  • 3GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 6,499
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 7,499
  • Colours: Ocean Blue, Lake Green, Sandy Gold, and Midnight Black
The Redmi A5 will go on sale starting April 16, 2025. It will be available for purchase on MI’s official website, e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail outlets.
 

Redmi A5: Details

 
The Redmi A5 has a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has a mono bottom-firing speaker, which is claimed by the company to deliver up to 150 per cent volume boost.
 
The Redmi A5 is powered by the UNISOC T7250 processor paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM RAM and up to 128GB storage. It boots Android 15 and will receive up to two years of software updates and four years of security patches.

  The Redmi A5 has a dual rear camera system, featuring a 32MP main sensor. As for selfies, it features an 8MP selfie camera. Both rear and front cameras support video recording at 30fps for 1080p and 720 resolution.
 
The Redmi A5 packs a 5200mAh battery and comes bundled with a 15W charger.
 
Redmi A5: Specifications
 
Display: 6.88-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: UNISOC T7250
RAM: Up to 4GB LPDDR4X
Storage: Up to 128GB eMMC 5.1
Operating System: Android 15 (Go Edition)
Rear Camera: 32MP main camera, f/2.0 aperture, 4P lens, supports HDR, Ultra HD and Night mode, video recording at 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 30fps
Front Camera: 8MP front camera, f/2.0 aperture, 4P lens, supports HDR, Portrait, Night mode and Time-lapse, video recording at 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 30fps.
Battery and Charging: 5200mAh battery, 15W fast charging
First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

