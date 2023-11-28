Google Pixel 8 Pro gets first AI Core update to power on-device features

Google has started rolling out updates for a new application called AI Core for Google Pixel 8 Pro users. The update is now available for a few Pixel 8 Pro smartphone users on the Google Play Store, according to a report by 9To5Google.

The report states that since the initial Android 14 update, Pixel devices have reserved a placeholder for AI Core. This application service will run in the background, similar to Android System Intelligence or Private Compute Services update, something the user will not directly interact with.

According to the Google Play Store description, AI Core will power features across the Android system and provide apps with the latest AI models. The description also says that the AI Core manages updates for AI models that run AI-driven features on the device.

The information page for the application links to ‘Additional settings in the app’, which presents a toggle to ‘Enable AI Core Persistent’, which allows the AI Core to run persistently, carving out memory from the device. The option is disabled by default and can also be accessed from Developers options.

According to the report, Google has started to roll out the first update to AI Core apps widely for the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. There has been no official announcement regarding the availability of the update on Pixel 8 or other Pixel devices.

Earlier, Google added the ability to understand and analyse YouTube content to its AI chatbot Bard. In a post to Bard changelog, Google said that they are expanding the Bard YouTube Extension to understand some video content so that the user can have a richer conversation with the chatbot about it.

Bard extensions for all Google services and apps were announced in September. Although the chatbot did gain the ability to analyse YouTube videos in the initial update, it did not involve in-depth analysis of the video content.

With this update, Bard gets the ability to interpret video content on Google's streaming platform and respond to detailed queries about it.