Google plans new chip to run Gemini models more efficiently: Report

Google is developing ??a new server chip that ​would incorporate elements of its Gemini model directly into the hardware, in a ??bid to serve its AI models more efficiently to users, the Information reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Alphabet-owned company ‌expects the new chip, informally ​dubbed "Frozen v2," to help ​address an AI computing capacity crunch that has fueled internal tensions ​and prompted Google Cloud to decline deals with outside customers, the report said.

Shares of Alphabet were up 3.3% in early trading.

Here are some details:

Google plans to deploy the chip ​as soon as 2028, though engineers are still finalizing its design ‌and the amount of model information that will be hardwired, ​the report said.