GCCs struggle to go beyond cost arbitrage in AI era, shows data

While GCCs employ about 2.36 million people, experts estimate 1.1-1.3 million are engaged in repeatable work built on tickets, documents, and reports. With an attrition of about 13 per cent, these roles are not being backfilled but shared between existing employees and agents. Some of the early warning signs of a plateauing GCC include lack of product and platform ownership, rising friction in execution, higher exits in niche and high-demand roles, and high volume of pilots with limited production deployment.

Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO of advisory and cons­u­lting firm AIQrate, also highlights the lack of strong leadership in the current GCCs which, according to him, is a deterrent. “It is not as strong as it used to be. An operations leader is not always an AI leader. The earlier GCCs were all about scale and headcount. With AI replacing it with impact, current leaders are struggling to show it in 12-18 months unlike earlier times when they usually had about a 30-month time period,” he said.