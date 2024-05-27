Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple inks deal with OpenAI for AI features, Google could be next: Report

Apple inks deal with OpenAI for AI features, Google could be next: Report

Reportedly, Apple is eyeing partnership with Google for AI features on its products because it is not comfortable with "single-source supplier"

Google Apple
Representative Image
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Apple has, reportedly, agreed on a deal with Microsoft-backed OpenAI to integrate its artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT into the upcoming iOS 18 for iPhones. However, according to a report by Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based technology giant is also pursuing a deal with Google to offer Gemini AI as an option. 

According to the report, Apple is not comfortable with OpenAI as a “single-source supplier” for AI features on iOS. This stance may have been further strengthened by the recent allegations from Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson who accused OpenAI of using a voice that bore “striking resemblance” with hers for a new voice feature in its new AI model. 

Furthermore, Bloomberg has reported stating that OpenAI currently has a precarious corporate structure – the company’s CEO was briefly ousted last year, marking a crisis for its employees and Microsoft. This and other factors may be why Cupertino-based technology giant is seeking a deal with Google to place Gemini as an alternative to ChatGPT. However, even if both the companies come to an agreement, it is unlikely that Apple will introduce Gemini-powered features with its iOS 18.

At its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) which is scheduled for June 10, the partnership with OpenAI will likely be a key component. Apple is reportedly integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT within its upcoming operating systems for iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. This partnership would also give Apple a competitive edge against the likes of Samsung that has partnered with Google to offer Gemini powered AI features in its products.

Apple has also been reportedly developing its own chatbot, powered by an indigenous large language model (LLM) which is referred to as “Ajax” internally. However, Apple is reportedly sceptical about it and its capabilities for competing against rivals such as Google, Microsoft and more. Partnership with third-party service providers such as OpenAI will likely buy Apple some time to make its own AI model competitive.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

