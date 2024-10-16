Google releases Android 15 for Pixels: What is new, how-to update, and more

Google has released the stable version of Android 15 for the Pixel devices after testing the new operating system in beta for the past few months. The update for Android 15 is now rolling out to select Pixel devices, including the new Pixel 9 series smartphones. Alongside Android 15, Google has also announced a list of new features coming to Pixels as part of the October Pixel Drop. Android 15 on Pixels: What’s new Google has outlined some of the key changes coming to Pixel devices with Android 15. These include design changes, a new theft detection lock, private space, and more. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Theft Detection Lock: Google said this feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to sense if the smartphone has been snatched and locks the phone automatically. It also allows the user to lock the device remotely from another device after authentication. Additional protection measures are in place; for instance, the Pixel device will require user authentication when attempting to remove the SIM card or while trying to disable Find My Device.

Private Space: The Private Space feature in Android 15, according to Google, acts as a separate area for organising sensitive apps. Once the Private Space is locked, apps remain invisible to others and do not appear in the app list, recent app views, settings, or notifications.

More support for tablets and foldables: With Android 15, users with Pixel foldables or Pixel Tablets can pin and unpin their taskbar on the screen for customised layouts. Users can also save shortcuts for app pairs, improving multitasking in a split-screen setup.

More From This Section

Satellite communication: Google announced that with Android 15, carrier messaging apps can utilise satellite connectivity to send and receive messages without a mobile or Wi-Fi connection.

Other Changes: Notable changes include redesigned user interface (UI) elements, improved support for Passkeys, enhanced camera control for third-party apps, and more.

October Pixel Drop: What it brings

Alongside Android 15, Google has introduced several new features for its Pixel devices. While some of these are limited to the new Pixel 9 series devices, others are available for older generation models as well.

Gemini on Pixel Screenshots app: Pixel 9 series users can now use Gemini to find specific screenshots within the Pixel Screenshots app through the AI assistant interface.

Underwater imaging: Pixel 9 series devices can now automatically detect if the camera is being used underwater to enable an “Underwater Photography” mode for enhanced performance.

Astrophotography: Astrophotography now includes a dedicated slider in Night Sight for easier access on all compatible Pixel devices. Once enabled, the smartphone will provide a five-second countdown for users to adjust the camera angle.

Night Sight in Instagram: Pixel smartphone users can now take low-light pictures within the Instagram app using Night Sight integration.

Pixel 9 features on older models: Features like adjusting the volume level of different sounds in a recording in Audio Magic Eraser are now available on the Pixel 8 series as well. Similarly, the thermometer app on the Pixel 8 Pro receives a viewfinder similar to that of the Pixel 9 Pro models. The new Pixel Weather app and widgets are also expanding to more Pixel smartphones.

Android 15 on Pixels: How to install

Go to the Settings app on your eligible Pixel device and select the System menu.

Within the System menu, scroll down and select Software updates.

Select the System update option and tap on Check for update at the bottom right of the screen.

If the Android 15 update is available, tap on the Download and Install option and follow the instructions.

Your Pixel may restart automatically to install the update.

Android 15: Compatible Pixel models