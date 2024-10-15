Is your phone at risk? CERT-In reveals vulnerabilities in Android & Chrome

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has raised alarms over critical security flaws identified in Google Chrome and Android devices. These vulnerabilities place millions of users at risk of cyberattacks, highlighting the importance of understanding the threats and taking protective measures.

Google Chrome vulnerabilities Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CERT-In has reported serious security issues affecting older versions of Google Chrome, which make users vulnerable to attacks if they visit malicious websites. Cybercriminals can exploit these flaws to steal sensitive data or install malware on compromised devices.

The impacted versions of Chrome include:

- Windows and Mac: Versions prior to 129.0.6668.100

- Linux: Versions prior to 129.0.6668.89

More From This Section

To mitigate these risks, CERT-In urges users to immediately update their browsers to the latest version. This can be done by navigating to the "About" section in Chrome’s settings.

Android security flaws

On the Android side, multiple vulnerabilities have been found across several operating system versions, including Android 12, 12L, 13, 14, and 15. These flaws are present in various system components, such as those from MediaTek and Qualcomm, which are vital for many Android devices.

If not addressed, these vulnerabilities could allow hackers to run malicious code on the affected devices, leading to potential theft of personal information or full control of the device.

Steps for users to protect themselves

CERT-In advises users to take the following actions:

Google Chrome: Ensure the browser is updated to the latest version (129.0.6668.100 for Windows and Mac, 129.0.6668.89 for Linux).

Android: Regularly check for system updates and apply the latest security patches without delay.

Google has acknowledged these security issues and has begun distributing updates for both Chrome and Android. Android users are particularly advised to install the October security update to ensure their devices remain secure.

With Android’s global user base exceeding three billion, the platform remains a significant target for cybercriminals. Although Google and its partners continuously enhance security, users must remain proactive by keeping their devices up to date to safeguard against potential threats.