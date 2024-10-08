Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / 'Your Android has new features': Non-Pixel devices gets Google notification

'Your Android has new features': Non-Pixel devices gets Google notification

The notification opens a full screen message carousel window, highlighting eight new Android features along with instructions, images, and details about availability

Google

Photo: Bloomberg

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has issued a “Your device has great features” notification from Google Play Services, expanding into a fullscreen carousel showcasing new inclusions on Android devices. This notification has been sent to non-Pixel devices, as the Tips app on Pixel devices displays new features from the quarterly Feature Drops.

The notification highlights eight Android features, accompanied by instructions, images, and details about availability. These features include a “learn more” link that directs users to Google’s support page, according to reports from 9to5Google. There is no option to revisit this carousel after opening the notification once.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
What’s new

Circle to Search

More From This Section

iOS 18

iOS 18.1 developer beta 6 is now available: What's new and eligible iPhones

Tech wrap Oct 07

Tech wrap Oct 7: Apple event, Meta Movie Gen AI, Indus Battle Royale, more

Indus Battle Royale Mobile

India-based SuperGaming to launch Indus Battle Royale game on October 16

Meta Movie Gen

Meta announces 'Movie Gen' AI model: What is it, how it works, and more

Photos, Google Photos

Google starts rolling out Gemini AI-powered 'Ask Photos' feature in Photos


Circle to Search offers a new method for searching anything on your Android phone without needing to switch apps. With a simple gesture, users can select their interests using their preferred method—whether that’s circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping—and access more information right at their fingertips. The feature was launched in January and made its debut on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in March. It received support for scanning QR codes and barcodes on the screen in September.

Google Lens

With Google Lens, users can point their camera at an object and ask questions about it.

Google Photos

Google Photos is receiving new features, including Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Portrait Light, and Magic Editor.

Google Wallet

Google Wallet now supports QR and barcode passes, allowing easy access to passes emailed to users.

Google Messages
Google Messages can now enhance messages with full-screen effects.

Google Safe Browsing

The green shield now appears as a new icon.

Also Read

Google rolls out Gemini-powered Q&A feature on Gmail for iOS

After Android, Google rolls out Gemini-powered Q&A feature on Gmail for iOS

Google, Google Play

Google brings in new anti-theft, remote locking features for Android users

youtube

Google explores background play for YouTube TV on Android and iOS: Report

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9a leaked renders hint at departure from visor look for camera

Gemini Live

Google rolls out Gemini Live with 10 new voices for free users on Android

Topics : Google Android Google Android Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon