Google Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders to start from Oct 17 on Flipkart: Know more

Google initially offered the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India, followed by the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro is now set to arrive in India with pre-orders starting from October 17 on Flipkart

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

The Google Pixel 9 Pro, launched as part of the Pixel 9 series in August, will be available for pre-orders starting from October 17 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Google initially offered the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India, followed by the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro is now set to arrive in India. The smartphone is identical to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but with a compact dimension, a tad smaller display, and a lower capacity battery. It is, however, powered by the same Tensor G4 processor and boasts similar artificial intelligence capabilities.
 
Pixel 9 Pro: Price and availability

16GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 109,999
Colours: Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian

At the launch, Google announced that the Pixel 9 series would also be available offline at Croma and Reliance Digital stores. While the Flipkart listing confirms that the Pixel 9 Pro will be available for pre-orders from October 17 at 12 pm, there is no confirmation regarding its availability in retail stores.

Pixel 9 Pro: Details

The Pixel 9 Pro is powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone is powered by a 4700mAh battery, supporting fast wired charging. Additionally, it supports fast wireless charging and battery share capabilities.

The Pixel 9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display (1280 x 2856 resolution) of up to 120Hz refresh rate. As for the protection, the display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and the device is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

The smartphone has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with Macro Focus, and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens.

The smartphone comes with built-in support for the Gemini assistant, offering improved functionality and access to Google apps.
Pixel 9 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3000 nits peak brightness
Processor: Google Tensor G4 processor with Titan M2 security chip
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 48MP ultra-wide + 48MP telephoto
Battery: 4700mAh
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

