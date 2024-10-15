Wipro's hybrid policy: Employees to work from office three days a week

IT major Wipro has introduced a new hybrid work policy requiring employees to work in the office for three days every week. Saurabh Govil, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer, shared Wipro’s emphasis on creating a ‘balanced’ work environment that promotes ‘innovation’ through face-to-face collaboration, while also supporting the personal needs of its workforce.

The policy allows employees to choose their in-office days based on collaborative needs while retaining the flexibility to work remotely on the remaining days. This arrangement also gives employees the option to request remote work on certain days throughout the year, particularly when they need time for personal well-being or caregiving responsibilities, Govil said in a LinkedIn post.

The new hybrid policy aims to improve both employee well-being and performance. Govil highlighted the company's principles of flexibility, trust, and collaboration, reflecting Wipro’s forward-thinking approach to the future of work. Additionally, he said that this policy aligns with Wipro’s broader ‘profit with purpose’ strategy, showcasing the company’s commitment to fostering a work environment that supports both professional and personal growth.

IT firms ask employees to return to office

Last year, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) implemented a five-day office attendance requirement for its employees. Meanwhile, Infosys has also asked its staff to work from the office for at least 10 days each month.

Similarly, other companies such as Cognizant and HCLTech have also introduced office attendance mandates for their employees.

Major tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Goldman Sachs have implemented strict return-to-office (RTO) policies, reflecting a broader shift across the industry.

Amazon’s CEO, Andrew Jassy, announced that corporate workers must return five days a week starting January 2025. This decision aims to enhance collaboration and company culture, although employees said they would prefer remote work options. Other companies such as Disney and Meta are also enforcing similar policies, with Disney requiring staff to be in the office four days a week.

IBM, too, has asked its employees to work from the office at least three days a week. The company had further directed its employees to live within 50 miles of IBM office or client location. The company had given its employees until August to finish their relocation, failing which would lead to termination. In September, Meta asked its employees to start coming to the office three days a week.