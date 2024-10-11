Tech wrap Oct 11: Xbox games on Android, Intel Core Ultra 200S series, more

Microsoft to start selling Xbox games through its own mobile app on Android

Microsoft is set to enable mobile gamers to play Xbox games directly on their Android smartphones via the Xbox mobile app. Xbox president Sarah Bond shared this news on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that the change comes after a US court decision to open Google’s mobile store. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors bring on-device AI to desktop PCs

Intel has introduced its new Core Ultra 200S series processors, codenamed Arrow Lake-S, branding them as the first desktop processors designed for enthusiast AI desktop PCs. The company noted that these desktop processors complement Intel’s Core Ultra 200V mobile processors (Lunar Lake) by providing on-device AI capabilities for content creation and immersive gaming. Additionally, power efficiency has been a key focus for the new Arrow Lake-S processors.

American semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm has confirmed that some of its chips contain security vulnerabilities that hackers have exploited. In an announcement made on October 7, Qualcomm noted that the Google Threat Analysis Group reported a security vulnerability, identified as CVE-2024-43047, which “may be under limited, targeted exploitation.”

Meta-owned WhatsApp has reportedly begun rolling out support for chat-specific themes, allowing users to select from 20 different colours and 22 textured themes. This feature lets users personalise their conversations by applying unique themes to individual chats.

China’s Xiaomi, in collaboration with US-based Qualcomm, will unveil a budget 5G smartphone at the India Mobile Congress on October 16. Both companies have sent out invitations stating, “Join us for the unveiling of Xiaomi’s new smartphone, designed to bring 5G to millions in India.”

After partnering with Airtel in India, Apple announced that it will start offering its TV Plus content as an add-on for Amazon Prime Video in the US later this month. In the coming weeks, Prime Video subscribers in the US will be able to access Apple TV Plus through Amazon’s app. This add-on will include the complete catalogue of movies and series, priced the same as in Apple's app.

Chinese smartphone brand HONOR has revealed that Google’s gesture-based visual search feature, Circle to Search, will be available on its Magic V3 foldable smartphone and the HONOR 200 series. In a press release, HONOR described the feature as offering a “seamless and intuitive search experience” for its users.

Apple has ceased signing the previous version of iOS 18.0, which means users can no longer downgrade to that older iPhone version. This is a standard procedure for Apple, as the company typically stops signing older software versions about a week after a new update is released, making it impossible for users to revert to previous versions.

China’s OnePlus has reportedly confirmed that its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 13, will launch later this month in its home market, featuring the latest Qualcomm flagship chip. According to Android Authority, OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis announced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the “latest Snapdragon flagship chip,” expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

OPPO is preparing to launch the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro smartphones later this month. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced on Weibo that the launch event for the Find X8 series will take place in China on October 24, confirming that the new devices will be equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset. The Find X8 Ultra will not be released at this time and is expected to debut in the first quarter of next year. Additionally, OPPO has announced the upcoming launch of the Find N5 foldable, which will succeed the Find N3 from 2023.

The government is gearing up to take action against ecommerce companies following numerous consumer complaints regarding misleading practices, often referred to as dark patterns, during the ongoing festive season sales, as reported by The Economic Times.

Elon Musk revealed a robotaxi featuring two gull-wing doors and lacking a steering wheel or pedals during an impressive event on Thursday. He also introduced a robovan, reflecting Tesla's shift in focus from being a low-cost mass-market automaker to a robotics manufacturer.