Tech wrap Oct 15: Nothing Phone 2a, JioBharat phones, Realme P1 Speed, more

Nothing to launch Phone 2a Community Edition on October 30

Nothing has announced the completion of "The Phone (2a) Community Edition Project," with plans to unveil the device on October 30. The British consumer technology brand will host a Community Update event that day to introduce the Community Edition model of the Nothing Phone 2a. The event is set to begin at 11:00 am GMT (4:30 pm IST) and will be live-streamed on the company’s official website for a global audience. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones at IMC 2024

Reliance Jio has unveiled two new feature phones in the JioBharat series—V3 and V4—during the Indian Mobile Congress 2024. Both models are priced at Rs 1,099 and provide 4G connectivity, along with access to a variety of Jio services, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioPay, JioChat, and more.

Chinese smartphone brand Realme launched the Realme P1 Speed 5G in India on October 15. This performance-focused smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, with options for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Realme stated that the device supports 90 frames-per-second playback in select games. Alongside the smartphone, Realme also introduced its first headphone model, the Techlife Studio H1.

More From This Section

Apple has launched the seventh developer beta of iOS 18.1, along with a new public beta version for compatible iPhone models, ahead of the anticipated public release later this month. As the iOS 18.1 update nears its rollout, the beta versions are becoming increasingly stable, featuring bug fixes and performance improvements.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro, part of the Pixel 9 series launched in August, will be available for pre-orders starting October 17 on Flipkart. Initially, Google introduced the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India, followed by the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro will launch in India, featuring a more compact design, a slightly smaller display, and a lower-capacity battery, but it is powered by the same Tensor G4 processor and offers comparable artificial intelligence capabilities.

At its MAX 2024 conference, Adobe unveiled the Firefly Video Model to compete with OpenAI and Meta. This new generative AI model allows creators to generate videos from text and image prompts. Additionally, Adobe announced enhancements to its existing AI models, along with new features for applications such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, and more.

Microsoft has announced that its upcoming title, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, will be available on the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform from its launch on October 25. Players will be able to enjoy the new game alongside two other titles from the franchise—Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. This will be the first instance of Microsoft offering a Call of Duty game for cloud streaming on the day it is released.

Samsung is reportedly updating its Tizen-powered smart televisions and home appliances to One UI, providing seven years of software upgrades for these devices. The One UI update for TVs is based on Samsung's Tizen 8.0 operating system.

The FIDO Alliance has released new specifications for passkeys, enabling users to import and export them. Introduced two years ago, passkeys aim to replace traditional passwords by providing enhanced security through key and biometric authentication.

The Beats Solo 4 may not appeal to audiophiles, but it is a solid choice for those seeking a comprehensive all-in-one solution.

Google has requested that a California federal judge pause a broad court order mandating the company to allow greater competition in its Play app store.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has introduced the X200 series in its home market, comprising three models: the Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini. Each model is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 system-on-chip (SoC) and features camera systems developed in collaboration with the renowned German optics brand, Zeiss. Although Vivo has yet to announce a global launch schedule for the series, the X200 lineup is anticipated to debut in India by the end of this year or early next year.