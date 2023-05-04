According to Google, this is a significant step towards a "passwordless future" that will protect users from phishing and malware.
Passkeys can also be effective in preventing cyberattacks to some extent since passwords are more vulnerable.
"Unlike passwords, passkeys can only exist on your devices. They cannot be written down or accidentally given to a bad actor. When you use a passkey to sign in to your Google Account, it proves to Google that you have access to your device and are able to unlock it. Together, this means that passkeys protect you against phishing and any accidental mishandling that passwords are prone to, such as being reused or exposed in a data breach," said Google.
- Open your phone's or computer's web browser and navigate to the Google passkey website at g.co/passkeys
- If prompted, enter your Gmail address and password. You'll see your automatically generated passkeys once you've logged in.
- Select the Use Passkey option. A pop-up will appear, requesting that you authenticate your identity by using your device's biometrics or PIN code.
- You'll get a confirmation notice that states passkey activated once you've verified your identity. Passkeys can now be used to login in to Google accounts on any device that supports them.
- Simply tap on your account when prompted and verify your identity with biometrics or a PIN code to use passkeys. You are no longer required to enter a password.
- Passkeys are more convenient than passwords since they do not require users to remember or type anything.
- Passkeys protect you against phishing attacks and data breaches, something passwords cannot always accomplish.
- Passkeys are compatible with any device, platform, or browser that supports biometric authentication or a local PIN.
- Passkeys can be stored on security keys, allowing you to sign in without a password on several devices.