What exactly are Google passkeys?

Passkeys are a better way to sign in than passwords, said Google, adding that they are compatible with all major platforms and browsers and allow users to access their accounts using biometric authentication or a local PIN on their computer or mobile device.Passkeys can also be effective in preventing cyberattacks to some extent since passwords are more vulnerable."Unlike passwords, passkeys can only exist on your devices. They cannot be written down or accidentally given to a bad actor. When you use a passkey to sign in to your Google Account, it proves to Google that you have access to your device and are able to unlock it. Together, this means that passkeys protect you against phishing and any accidental mishandling that passwords are prone to, such as being reused or exposed in a data breach," said Google.