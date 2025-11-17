Home / Technology / Tech News / Google introduces 'My Stuff' hub in Gemini app for Android: What is it for?

Google introduces 'My Stuff' hub in Gemini app for Android: What is it for?

Google's latest Android redesign adds a refreshed homepage, new dark mode, better organisation tools and a dedicated space to view your generated content.

Gemini app update on Android
Gemini app update on Android (Screenshot)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Google
Google is rolling out a new update for the Gemini app on Android, introducing a refreshed homepage, a black dark theme, and a dedicated “My Stuff” section. Several visual elements and menu layouts have also been adjusted to offer a smoother experience. The redesign aims to make navigation easier and the overall interface more organised.

Gemini update: What’s new

Redesigned homepage

The new homepage layout shows a new greeting text up top asking users “Where should we start?” Below this, several Gemini AI tools are listed including options like Create image with Nano Banana, Write anything, Build an idea, Deep Research, and Create video. Google has also slightly increased the size of the “Gemini” label on the top bar. These adjustments focus on making the interface feel more structured and user-friendly.

Updated themes

Android users who prefer dark mode will notice that the app now switches from a gray background to a deeper black, creating a stronger contrast. However, the prompt box and conversation pages retain their previous colour, which now results in a dual-tone appearance. For users on light theme, the background now includes a soft blue-gray tint, giving the interface a refreshing look without changing the core layout. 

Introducing ‘My Stuff’ 

The chat drawer now includes a new section called “My Stuff,” which collects all the images, videos and Canvas creations generated through Gemini. Alongside existing sections like Gems and Chats, users can now see their last three creations displayed in rounded preview boxes.

Conversation enhancements

 
Inside a conversation, the account switcher in the top-right corner has been removed and replaced with a new chat button. The conversation title now works as a dropdown menu with quick options like Share, Pin, Rename or Delete, which earlier were only found in the navigation drawer. 

Guide videos using reference images

Along with the visual changes, Google is also adding a new way to guide photo-to-video creation in the Gemini app using visual “ingredients.” According to 9to5Google, users can upload up to three reference images to help Veo make videos that follow specific characters, objects, styles or scenes. This helps keep characters consistent across shots, match the style or lighting of the reference image and ensure the video’s objects and surroundings fit the user’s custom world.
 
According to 9to5Google, the feature lets Gemini place characters from the three uploaded images directly into a scene and make them act based on the prompt. Google has also updated the Gemini Tools menu on Android and iOS to clearly show which model is being used for video generation (Veo 3.1). The update is rolling out now and will be fully available next week for Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers.
 

Topics :Tech NewsGoogle's AIGemini AIAndroid

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

