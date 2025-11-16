Home / Technology / Tech News / Karnataka bets on quantum push to build a deep-tech hub beyond Bengaluru

Karnataka bets on quantum push to build a deep-tech hub beyond Bengaluru

New Centres of Excellence at IIIT and IIT Dharwad aim to expand high-end research, talent pipelines and industry partnerships beyond Bengaluru

The state Cabinet recently approved the establishment of two Centres of Excellence (CoE) — one in defence technology and Industry 5.0 and another in Quantum Artificial Intelligence and Computing (QAIC) — under the government of Karnataka’s Local Economy Acceleration Programme (LEAP).
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
In a move poised to energise Karnataka’s deep-tech ambitions, the state government said it will establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Quantum Artificial Intelligence and Computing at the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Dharwad. The initiative, part of the Local Economy Accelerator Programme, aims to give the region a sharper edge in next-generation computing.
 
The new CoE will be supported with an investment of ₹18 crore over five years, positioning the Hubballi–Dharwad–Belagavi (HDB) region as one of India’s most promising emerging hubs for quantum computing, artificial intelligence and advanced computational research, a key pillar of the state’s Beyond Bengaluru mission.
 
“Karnataka is investing ahead of the curve to build world-class deep-tech capabilities beyond Bengaluru,” said Sanjeev Gupta, chief executive officer, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). “This initiative will catalyse cutting-edge research, generate high-value tech jobs and foster breakthrough startup innovation.”
 
The CoE will serve as a national-level platform for frontier research, high-performance computing, quantum algorithms, AI-driven applications and deep-tech startup incubation. It will also focus on building a strong talent pipeline by enabling student research, PhD programmes, industry projects and global academic collaboration. The initiative will be anchored by the IIIT Dharwad Research Park Foundation, which will lead implementation and industry engagement.
 
“This Centre of Excellence marks a defining moment for IIIT Dharwad and the HDB region,” said Prof S R Mahadeva Prasanna, director, IIIT Dharwad.
 
Defence technology
 
With a combined outlay of ₹36 crore, these initiatives mark a significant step towards strengthening the state’s deep-tech ecosystem and accelerating innovation across the Hubballi–Belagavi–Dharwad cluster in north Karnataka. The Centres aim to drive cutting-edge research, foster startups and advance Karnataka’s leadership in emerging technology domains beyond Bengaluru.
 
“These Centres of Excellence represent the state’s commitment to decentralising innovation and strengthening the Beyond Bengaluru vision,” said state IT Minister Priyank Kharge. “By bringing frontier technologies such as defence tech, Industry 5.0 and quantum computing to north Karnataka, we are enabling inclusive, future-ready growth that empowers local talent and industries.”
 
The CoE in defence technology and Industry 5.0 will be anchored by the dhaRi Foundation at IIT Dharwad. It will focus on developing dual-use defence applications that blend industrial technologies with societal impact. The Centre will drive advancements in robotics, cobotics, UAVs, secure communications, quantum computing and advanced manufacturing, while promoting sustainability through circular economy practices and Industry 5.0 principles.
 

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

