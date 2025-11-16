Karnataka bets on quantum push to build a deep-tech hub beyond Bengaluru

In a move poised to energise Karnataka’s deep-tech ambitions, the state government said it will establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Quantum Artificial Intelligence and Computing at the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Dharwad. The initiative, part of the Local Economy Accelerator Programme, aims to give the region a sharper edge in next-generation computing.

The new CoE will be supported with an investment of ₹18 crore over five years, positioning the Hubballi–Dharwad–Belagavi (HDB) region as one of India’s most promising emerging hubs for quantum computing, artificial intelligence and advanced computational research, a key pillar of the state’s Beyond Bengaluru mission.

“Karnataka is investing ahead of the curve to build world-class deep-tech capabilities beyond Bengaluru,” said Sanjeev Gupta, chief executive officer, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). “This initiative will catalyse cutting-edge research, generate high-value tech jobs and foster breakthrough startup innovation.” The CoE will serve as a national-level platform for frontier research, high-performance computing, quantum algorithms, AI-driven applications and deep-tech startup incubation. It will also focus on building a strong talent pipeline by enabling student research, PhD programmes, industry projects and global academic collaboration. The initiative will be anchored by the IIIT Dharwad Research Park Foundation, which will lead implementation and industry engagement.

“This Centre of Excellence marks a defining moment for IIIT Dharwad and the HDB region,” said Prof S R Mahadeva Prasanna, director, IIIT Dharwad. Defence technology The state Cabinet recently approved the establishment of two Centres of Excellence (CoE) — one in defence technology and Industry 5.0 and another in Quantum Artificial Intelligence and Computing (QAIC) — under the government of Karnataka’s Local Economy Acceleration Programme (LEAP). With a combined outlay of ₹36 crore, these initiatives mark a significant step towards strengthening the state’s deep-tech ecosystem and accelerating innovation across the Hubballi–Belagavi–Dharwad cluster in north Karnataka. The Centres aim to drive cutting-edge research, foster startups and advance Karnataka’s leadership in emerging technology domains beyond Bengaluru.