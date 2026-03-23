Google may be altering headlines in Search results with AI: Check details

Google is reportedly testing a change in how headlines appear in Search results, with some publishers’ original titles being replaced or shortened. According to a report by The Verge, Google has been displaying modified headlines in some cases, including shortened or reworded versions that may alter the original meaning. The development marks a shift from the traditional “10 blue links” format, where users typically saw the exact headline written by a website.

While the company has previously experimented with AI-generated headlines in its Discover feed, this appears to extend similar changes to standard Search results.

What’s happening According to the report, Google has been testing the replacement of original headlines with alternative versions generated or selected by its systems. In some instances, these changes have significantly shortened headlines or removed key context. The report noted that Google has a history of modifying page titles in Search to improve clarity, but the current test involves more noticeable changes. Google responds Google reportedly told the publication that the test is currently “small” and “narrow,” and not yet approved for a wider rollout. The company said the goal is to better match titles to user queries and improve engagement with web content. It added that the experiment is not limited to news publishers but applies more broadly across different types of websites.