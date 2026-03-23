WhatsApp is working on automatic message translation on iPhones: Report

According to the report, WhatsApp will introduce a new option within the chat info screen that allows users to enable automatic translations. Users will be able to choose the language they want messages to be translated from and the language they want them translated into.

As reported, translations will be processed locally on the device to maintain end-to-end encryption. This means users will need to download language packs to use the feature. Once downloaded, translations will happen instantly without requiring an internet connection. The report noted that messages will not be sent to any third-party services, ensuring that chats remain private.

Additionally, users will be able to choose from 21 languages, although availability may depend on the iOS version installed on the device. Older iOS versions may not support all language packs, but the report mentioned that Apple is expected to add more support in future iOS and iPadOS updates.