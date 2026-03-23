Amazon is reportedly working on a new smartphone project, more than a decade after discontinuing its first attempt. According to a report by Reuters, the project, internally codenamed “Transformer,” is said to be in development within the company’s devices and services unit, with a focus on building a more personalised mobile experience tied closely to its ecosystem. The launch timeline for the device remains unclear, and there is a possibility that it may get shelved depending on strategic or financial considerations.

Amazon “Transformer” smartphone: What to expect

According to the report, the proposed device is being designed as a mobile hub that integrates with Alexa and connects multiple services into a single experience. It is expected to make activities such as shopping on Amazon, streaming via Prime Video, listening to Prime Music and ordering food through partners like Grubhub more seamless.

A key focus of the project is the use of artificial intelligence to enable deeper personalisation. The report said this could reduce reliance on traditional app stores by allowing users to interact with services more directly, without needing to download and manage multiple applications. While Alexa is expected to play a central role in the experience, it may not serve as the primary operating system.

The initiative is also part of a broader push aligned with Jeff Bezos’ long-standing vision of a voice-driven computing assistant that remains accessible throughout the day.

Fire Phone: Amazon’s earlier attempt

Amazon had previously entered the smartphone market in 2014 with the Fire Phone, an effort overseen directly by Bezos. The device aimed to integrate shopping and Amazon services into the core experience but failed to gain traction and was discontinued within a year.

The new Transformer project marks another attempt by Amazon to establish a presence in the smartphone segment. However, this time, it is reportedly going to have a stronger focus on AI-driven personalisation and ecosystem integration.