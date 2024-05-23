Google Search to show inline sponsored ads section in AI Overviews: Details

Google on May 14 announced the integration of AI-generation overviews in Search, after testing it in preview as part of the Search Generative Experience (SGE). Now, the US-based software giant has announced that generative overviews in Search will soon show in-line sponsored ads sections. The announcement followed its marketing session in which it detailed on how advertisers can utilise AI-integrated Search.

For context, AI overviews provides an AI-generated summary on top of the Search results page, offering a quick overview of the topic along with relevant links to websites. Google said that links included in AI overviews get more clicks compared to a “traditional web listing” for a search query. Additionally, the company said during the testing phase of the feature, it found out that users find ads appearing above and below the overview “useful”. Hence, Google will soon start testing shopping ads within AI overviews.

According to Google, ads from existing Search, Performance Max, and Standard Shopping campaigns will have the opportunity to appear within the AI overview in a section that will be labelled as “Sponsored”.

Last month, a report by the Financial time stated that AI Overview costs Google more than its traditional Search results as generative AI consumes a lot more computing resources. Additionally, many online publishers who depend on Google Ads for traffic on their websites were concerned as they expected fewer visitors due to information being presented directly on the search result. Google might find a solution for both of these problems by including paid ads within AI Overviews.

AI Overviews is currently rolling out for users in the US, while it will soon be available for users in other regions. Similarly, Google said that it will initially test ads for AI Overviews in the US and later in other regions.