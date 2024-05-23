Nvidia plans new AI chips every year after logging over $14 bn in profits

American chip maker Nvidia would likely make new artificial intelligence chips every year instead of once every two years. According to a report by The Verge, during the company’s Q1 earnings call, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that there is another chip which is currently under the works and the company is on a “one-year rhythm”.

Nvidia logged profits worth over $14 billion in a single quarter, thanks to AI chips. The net income of Nvidia surged to $14.88 billion in the first quarter, which ended April 28.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Additionally, Huang also said that the company is working on new central processing units (CPUs) and graphic processing units (GPUs). “New CPUs, new GPUs, new networking NICs, new switches... a mountain of chips are coming,” he said.

Nvidia has been releasing a new AI chip platform once every two years with Ampere platform in 2020, Hooper in 2022 and Blackwell in 2024. Nvidia’s H-series chips that are used for training AI models and other AI applications are based on the company’s Hooper architecture. These AI chips are currently used by multiple big technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon and more to train large language models (LLMs) and to deploy AI-powered services on their platforms.

In March, Nvidia revealed its new B-series chip that is based on the Blackwell platform, however, the chips are not currently available for deployment as Nvida said that “Blackwell-based products will be available from partners starting later this year.”

Earlier this month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a post on social media platform Medium, reported that Nvidia’s next generation chip for AI-application will be called “R100”. He said that the R100 chip will be based on TSMC’s N3 process for 3nm architecture. For comparison, the current generation Blackwell chips are based on TSMC’s N4P process for 5nm design. Kuo said that these R100 AI chips will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2025.