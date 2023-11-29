Google Slides presentation recording feature: Know how to record and more

Google Workspace is rolling out a slides recording feature for Google Slides users on Chrome. The American tech giant, in a blog post dated November 28, announced that this new feature will allow users to record themselves while presenting a slide and then share the presentation with others to view.

The feature has started to roll out on November 28 and will be available to all Google Workspace Business, Enterprise, and Education customers in the coming weeks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company said that the feature will help users to share more engaging video presentations with others for easy, flexible viewing. With slide recordings, users will not need to use a third-party video recording tool. In addition, users can use their computer's built-in or external camera and microphone hardware to add voice and webcam feed to their recording.

How to record a slideshow

Open the presentation you want to record.



Click on the 'Rec' button at the top right corner and select 'Record new video'.



To start recording, Click the red record button

To start over, pause and click Re-record.

Pause and click Save to Drive to save your recording. Recordings are saved into a "My Drive" folder called "Slides Recordings".

There is a 30-minute limit for each session, and the size of the recording counts towards the user's Google Drive storage.

It should also be noted that recording creation is only accessible using Google Chrome on Desktop. Recordings cannot be created on mobile devices and are not accessible from the Slides mobile app. However, users can find and view their recordings using the Drive mobile app.