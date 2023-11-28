Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta to support project for using Gen AI in consumer grievance redressal

Meta to support project for using Gen AI in consumer grievance redressal

The research project will explore how LLMs can assist consumers or judicial authorities in the context of ongoing oversight and control by human decision makers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Social network major Meta on Tuesday said it will support a National Law School of India University's research project for using generative AI technologies to enhance efficiency in consumer grievance redressal system.

The research initiative will explore the feasibility of leveraging Llama 2, Meta's openly available large language model (LLM), in creating a citizen-centric chatbot and a decision-assist tool in the area of consumer law, to guide consumers on the procedural aspects of drafting a complaint and answering questions relating to consumer law in India, the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The research project will explore how LLMs can assist consumers or judicial authorities in the context of ongoing oversight and control by human decision makers.

National Law School of India University (NLSIU) is undertaking the research project in collaboration with IIT Bombay and the Department of Consumer Affairs.

NLSIU and IIT Bombay will also release a white paper explaining the risk mitigation approaches implemented and how responsible design principles have been deployed at every layer of stack.

Meta Vice President, Global Policy Joel Kaplan said, Meta has put exploratory research, open science, and collaboration with academic and industry partners at the heart of our AI efforts for over a decade. We've seen first-hand how open innovation can lead to technologies that benefit more people and transform sectors.

Also Read

AIIMS, GGSIP announce collaboration for Patient Grievance Redressal System

Meta announces Quest 3 mixed-reality headset, AI chatbot at Connect 2023

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Over 11,000 complaints pending, no platform for grievance redressal: Thakur

'Sikkim tops northeast, UP among bigger states in grievance redressal'

30-plus countries to participate in Bengaluru Tech Summit starting tomorrow

Apple working on affordable second-gen Vision Pro headset lineup: Report

Meta Platforms' paid ad-free service targeted in Austrian privacy complaint

Google Pixel 8 Pro gets first AI Core update to power on-device features

Netweb Technologies partners with Nvidia to boost AI infra in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligencePublic grievances

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story