Google Photos could get 'Show more' option for faces in Memories: Report

Google Photos is reportedly working on a new option to let users have control over faces they see in Memories for personalised experience. According to consumer technology news platform Android Authority, Google is testing the “Show more” option for faces visible in Memories in the Photos app (version 6.93). With this option, users will have a choice to see more of a particular face in auto-generated Memories feed. Google Photos uses the face recognition function to make this possible in Memories feed.

According to Android Authority, the feature will be accessible under the “People and Pets” category available in Collections. Here, users will be able to select a face and go-to three-dot menu to select the “Show more in memories” option. From the same menu, users will also be able to select the option to hide certain faces from memories. Users will also be able to access the show more option from Photos settings, then Preference, the Memories, and the hide people and pets. This feature gives users more control over the people who they would like to see in their Photos feed.