Google tests AI-powered proofread feature in Gboard keyboard: Details here

Google is reportedly testing an artificial intelligence-powered Gboard, which has a proofread feature built-in. The AI-powered keyboard is available in beta version 13.4, which is available for select users only. According to reports from 9To5Google, the AI-powered Gboard checks the text for spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors and fixes those issues using generative AI.

The proofread feature is reportedly available at the toolbar section on the keyboard. On tapping, the text is processed for spelling, grammar, and punctuation checks, and a revised version of it appears. If the edited text looks fine, the user can tap on the thumbs-up option to replace the original content with the revised version. Otherwise, tap the thumbs down icon to ignore the changes.

Initially, the new feature appears as a ‘Fix it’ button in Gboard’s toolbar, and when you tap it, the keyboard will show you a prompt saying, “The text that’s proofread will be sent to Google and temporarily processed to create grammar and writing suggestions.” This feature can help you solve your grammar problems in the app itself without going to other applications like Bard or ChatGPT or grammar correction tools like Grammarly.

Additionally, Google is also bringing AI stickers called ‘Emogen’. Gboard will suggest unique stickers using generative AI. Not only this, the “help me write feature” for Gmail and Docs will now be available in Gboard. Using this feature one can write text in a tone/style that they want and give the correct tone.