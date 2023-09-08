Home / World News / China's Ant Group unveils finance-specific AI model as race heats up

China's Ant Group unveils finance-specific AI model as race heats up

The foray by Ant into financial AI is notable as the company founded by billionaire Jack Ma is China's biggest fintech firm, with more than 1 billion users worldwide for its Alipay payment app

Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Ant Group unveiled a finance-specific artificial intelligence (AI) model on Friday and started testing consumer and professional apps for the product, joining a crowded race to deploy AI in heavily regulated China.

The foray by Ant into financial AI is notable as the company founded by billionaire Jack Ma is China's biggest fintech firm, with more than 1 billion users worldwide for its Alipay payment app.
 
Ant follows AI announcements by tech giants Tencent and Xiaomi on Thursday and Ant's affiliate Alibaba in April. By July in China, more than 130 companies had introduced "large language models", the type that powers OpenAI's seminal ChatGPT generative AI app, according to Tencent.
 
Ant said its new model had begun closed tests of the two apps on the company's wealth management and insurance platforms.
The Zhixiaobao 2.0 app, designed to give consumers financial tips, can match the average financial professional in market analysis and reasoning capability, Ant said. It will be available once it receives regulatory approval.
 
Unlike other countries, China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing AI products to the public.
 
Zhixiaozhu 1.0 can conduct investment analysis and information extraction, among other business tasks, for financial professionals, Ant said.

Also Read

Alibaba Group's global online commerce arm weighs US IPO, says report

Alibaba's faded rally signals grim outlook as restoring it will be a battle

Alibaba's founder Jack Ma seen in China after long absence: Report

China's Alibaba says will not join Ant Group proposed share buyback

Alibaba to stay on sidelines of Ant Group's $6 billion stock buyback

London room rental costs surpasses £1,000 per month for first time

US reaffirms support for India as permanent member of UN Security Council

Modi, Biden stress on importance of Quad in supporting open Indo-Pacific

SpaceX can't launch its giant rocket again until fixes are made: FAA

G20 Summit: PM Modi holds talks with Biden, emphasises India-US friendship

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAnt Groupfinance sectorAlibaba

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story